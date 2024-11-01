Native for Your System

Unlike many cross-platform applications, Transmission integrates seamlessly with your operating system.

Transmission on macOS is a truly native and polished experience. This isn't some cross-platform app that treats macOS as an afterthought. With a sleek and simple interface, Transmission meets or exceeds Apple UI standards while using native features.

v4.0 is Apple Silicon Native!

The Qt-based Windows UI has been modernized and is fully Windows 11 ready.

The GTK interface has been carefully written to follow the GNOME Human Interface Guidelines and features.